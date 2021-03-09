Speaking out. Buckingham Palace issued a response on Queen Elizabeth II’s behalf to the allegations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made about the royal household in their shocking CBS tell-all interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement issued to Us Weekly read on Tuesday, March 9. “While some recollection may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The statement concluded, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

On Sunday, March 7, the British Army vet, 36, and Suits alum, 39, opened up about their negative experiences leading up to their step down as senior members of the royal family. Harry, for his part, claimed that racism “was a large part” of what contributed to their decision to leave.

“I took matters into my own hands. It was, like, I need to do this for my family,” Harry explained during the special. “This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s and for [our son] Archie’s as well, because I could see where this was headed.”

At several points throughout the interview, the couple discussed how they didn’t feel protected as the British press continued to post stories criticizing the couple, and Meghan, in particular. In Meghan’s case, she revealed that she was experiencing suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy with Archie.

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” she recalled. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

When she sought help through the palace’s HR department, the California native was unable to get the support she needed. “They said, ‘My heart goes out to you, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution,’” she said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back from their roles within the British royal family in January 2020. The pair had initially stayed in Canada before relocating to Markle’s native Los Angeles that March.

During their early days in California, they resided at Tyler Perry’s home for three months with a security detail. Markle said on Sunday that the producer’s kind gesture “gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do.”

The couple announced on February 14 that they are expecting their second child following Markle’s July 2020 miscarriage. During Sunday’s interview, they confirmed that they will be having a baby girl.

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family,” Harry said during the CBS appearance. “We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”