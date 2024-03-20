Prince Harry and Megan Markle aren’t getting any updates on Princess Kate Middleton as conspiracy theories continue to play out on social media.

People reported on Wednesday, March 20, that Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are “aware” of what’s going on in the Duke of Sussex’s home country, but they “are being left out of any details regarding Kate.”

The publication went on to report that there is “clearly no trust” between the palace and former working members of the royal family. (Harry and Meghan, who married in May 2018, stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020.)

Harry and Meghan have stayed mum about anything regarding Kate. However, the former Suits star did return to Instagram on March 14 to launch her American Riviera Orchard brand — for which she recently filed new trademarks — within the same week that Kate raised eyebrows with a major photo editing controversy.

The Princess of Wales continues to make headlines with royal watchers concerned about her wellbeing in the wake of her planned abdominal surgery that took place in January. At the time, Kensington Palace announced that Kate would be stepping back from her public-facing duties until after Easter to recuperate from the procedure. The timeline caused confusion with some fans.

As her recovery continues, social media users have floated various conspiracies online about the truth of Kate’s well-being.

While she hasn’t been attending any royal events, Kate has been spotted three times this month. During her first outing, the Princess of Wales was sitting in the passenger seat of a car that was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, according to photos obtained by TMZ on March 4.

Her second outing came days later. At the time, Kate was seated in the backseat of a separate vehicle alongside husband Prince William. Most recently, Kate and William made headlines when going to the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, March 16. Us Weekly has since obtained a video from their shopping trip, which was originally published by other outlets. (The internet is divided about whether or not the woman in the video is Kate.)

“I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere,” an eyewitness named Nelson Silva told TMZ on Monday, March 18 about capturing the now-viral clip. “I went to my car and as they came out of the shop, I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and didn’t see a car.”