Meghan Markle has filed new trademarks for her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Us Weekly can confirm that the Duchess of Sussex’s trademark bid has been accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which states in an official document that the application “has met the minimum filing requirements [but] and has not yet been assigned to an examiner.”

Markle, 42, is planning to sell a string of domestic items, including cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods, according to the application.

The former actress, who is Prince Harry’s wife, made her return to Instagram on March 14 after a five-year absence to officially launch the new venture.

While details were slim, the account’s Instagram bio reads: “By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex Established 2024.”

Some reports suggest that the account name is a nod to her and Prince Harry’s adopted Southern California home in Santa Barbara, with speculation that the project will act as a follow-up to her former blog, The Tig.

Her choices are similar to the ones the former Suits actress highlighted on Tig, which she shut down in 2017 when she was dating Harry.

American Riviera Orchard’s first Instagram Story showed the mom-of-two arranging flowers and cooking in a kitchen.

An Instagram Story video features a video of Markle set to “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson. (Markle was previously on Instagram under the handle @meghanmarkle, an account which was deactivated in 2018.)

“Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them,” Kensington Palace told Us at the time.

The lifestyle brand launch came just days after her sister-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton, was involved in a now infamous photo editing controversy on the same social media app.

The announcement also came one month after Markle signed a new podcast deal with Lemonade Media and days after she and Prince Harry visited Austin, Texas, for her appearance on a panel at the SXSW Conference.

Prior to Markle’s Instagram return last week, she hinted in August 2022 that she was eager to return to social media.

“Do you want to know a secret?” she told The Cut at the time. “I’m getting back … on Instagram.”