Prince Harry reportedly didn’t receive any warning that Princess Kate Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer before her public announcement.

“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan [Markle],” The Times of London reported on Saturday, March 23. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”

When asked for comment, a Kensington Palace spokesman told the outlet: “We do not comment on private conversations.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement of support shortly after Kate, 42, released a video announcing her diagnosis. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the couple said.

Harry, 39, reportedly reached out to his estranged brother, Prince William, after hearing about the diagnosis on Friday. “Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer,” ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship reported via X on Friday. “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

Two months after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery and stepped away from public duties — and after much speculation — Kate publicly disclosed her cancer diagnosis in a video via social media.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in the clip, filmed at Windsor Castle. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

She added, “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment. This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

William and Kate, who married in 2011, share Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate added. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a joint statement thanking the public for their support.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” read a Kensington Palace statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, March 23. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”