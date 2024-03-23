Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton shared a joint statement after the outpouring of support for Kate’s ongoing cancer battle.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” read a Kensington Palace statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, March 23. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

Their joint response comes after Kate, 42, confirmed her diagnosis on Friday, March 22, two months after she was hospitalized for surgery.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” she said in a video posted via social media. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate referred to the news as a “huge shock,” noting her and William’s plans to “manage this privately for the sake” of their family. (The couple share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.)

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she continued. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

A source told Us Weekly that Kate received her diagnosis last month, the same day that William canceled his planned appearance at a memorial service for his godfather King Constantine of Greece due to “personal reasons.”

“They have been processing the information,” the insider said. “They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about [it].”

Kensington Palace originally announced in January that Kate won’t be involved in any royal engagements until after Easter following a planned procedure.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read a statement shared via the palace’s official X account. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

After Kate returned to their Windsor home, William took a brief break to help Kate recuperate before resuming his own public duties. Rumors subsequently started to swirl about Kate’s decision to remain out of the public eye.

One month after Kate’s surgery, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” read a statement from the palace in February. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Buckingham Palace also addressed Charles’ planned treatment, adding, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Charles has made rare public appearances amid his cancer battle. Kate, meanwhile, has only been spotted a handful of times in blurry photos. She was first seen on March 4 in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. Kate was also spotted in a car with William on March 11 and at Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, March 16, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

Since William’s return to his royal duties, he has made reference to his wife several times. While traveling in support of The Royal Foundation’s Homewards Programme on Tuesday, March 19, William praised Kate’s success as a mother.

“Venturing into my wife’s territory here,” he said. “She needs to be sat here to hear this.”