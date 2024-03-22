King Charles III has spoken out on Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer revelation and ongoing battle.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Charles said in a statement, per ABC News. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”

The king’s remarks came shortly after Kate, 42, announced that she has been fighting cancer in private for months.

“Kate went in for abdominal surgery and then they found out she had cancer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 22, explaining that the family learned of Kate’s diagnosis the day Prince William canceled his appearance at the memorial service for his godfather King Constantine of Greece.

The insider noted that the royals “have been processing the information.”

Kate confirmed her cancer diagnosis on Friday via a video statement, revealing she is in the “early stages” of treatment. “This of course came as a huge shock,” she said. “I am well and getting stronger every day.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Kate raised eyebrows in January after Kensington Palace announced that she underwent an abdominal procedure that would keep her away from public duties until Easter. The princess’ lack of transparency, however, caused some fans to think something more was going on.

When Kate and William, 41, released a photoshopped picture on U.K. Mother’s Day in March meant to ease the public’s concerns, it backfired. Despite facing backlash for the incident, Kate initially remained quiet about her health issues.

“They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about,” the source told Us on Friday, revealing that the family “aren’t revealing what type of cancer it is.”

News of Kate’s cancer diagnosis coincides with Charles’ own battle with the illness. Buckingham Palace revealed in January that while undergoing prostate surgery, doctors discovered cancer, which he began seeking treatment for the following month.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie reported in February that the king’s ailment was “not prostate cancer,” but the palace has not shared any further details.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles said in a personal statement released by Buckingham Palace on February 10. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

The monarch has since returned to public duties and been seen on multiple occasions. Kate, however, has remained out of the public eye as much as possible.

After sparking multiple conspiracy theories about her whereabouts — and whether Kate’s recent sightings were actually the princess — Us confirmed on Thursday, March 21, that she’s quietly returned to work as she recovers.

Kate has been working from home on a project for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, with Kensington Palace telling Us, “The princess has been kept updated throughout the process.”