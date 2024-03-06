Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Expert Claims Princess Kate Wants ‘Nothing to Do’ With Prince Harry, He ‘Hasn’t’ Reached Out (Exclusive)

By

While Princess Kate and Prince Harry once had a close bond, their now rocky relationship may be beyond repair.

“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” royal expert Christopher Anderson exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”

Anderson, who’s the best-selling author of books including The King: The Life of Charles III and William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, notes that the Princess of Wales, 42, has “her own problems now.”

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery. The statement noted that Kate would be “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Prince Harry, Princess Kate's Relationship Through the Years

Related: Prince Harry and Princess Kate's Relationship Through the Years

Later that month, the palace confirmed Kate had “returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.” Despite the report, speculation ensued about her well-being and whereabouts. Palace reps for both Kate and Prince William have attempted to downplay the rumors.

Kate was spotted for the first time since undergoing surgery on Monday, March 4. In the photos obtained by TMZ, she sat in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, while wearing sunglasses.

As for whether Harry, 38, has reached out to Kate amid her recovery, Anderson doesn’t think he’s extended an olive branch.

Princess Kate Wants Nothing to Do With Prince Harry
Getty Images (2)

“My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate,” he says. “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.”

Anderson claims that Harry hasn’t exactly been given the warmest welcome when he’s traveled across the pond on several occasions.

“Every time he’s gone there, he’s been given the cold shoulder and he’s aware of that,” Anderson says. “I think he fears it’ll just be the same situation all over.”

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry Relationship Over the Years

Related: Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years

Anderson adds that Kate “feels betrayed” the same way that William, 41, and King Charles III do by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “That hasn’t changed,” he says.

bsubseach-shirt

Deal of the Day

This Semi-Sheer Shirt Will Perfect All of Your Outfits — 28% Off View Deal

The family’s relationship has had its ups and downs since Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit. After the twosome opened up about their relationship with The Firm in a tell-all interview on CBS in March 2021 and in their six-episode Netflix show, a source exclusively told Us that Kate and William were “disappointed.”

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate,” the insider said. “He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

In this article

prince harry bio page

Prince Harry
Kate Middleton, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Princess Kate

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!