While Princess Kate and Prince Harry once had a close bond, their now rocky relationship may be beyond repair.

“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” royal expert Christopher Anderson exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”

Anderson, who’s the best-selling author of books including The King: The Life of Charles III and William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, notes that the Princess of Wales, 42, has “her own problems now.”

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery. The statement noted that Kate would be “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Later that month, the palace confirmed Kate had “returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.” Despite the report, speculation ensued about her well-being and whereabouts. Palace reps for both Kate and Prince William have attempted to downplay the rumors.

Kate was spotted for the first time since undergoing surgery on Monday, March 4. In the photos obtained by TMZ, she sat in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, while wearing sunglasses.

As for whether Harry, 38, has reached out to Kate amid her recovery, Anderson doesn’t think he’s extended an olive branch.

“My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate,” he says. “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.”

Anderson claims that Harry hasn’t exactly been given the warmest welcome when he’s traveled across the pond on several occasions.

“Every time he’s gone there, he’s been given the cold shoulder and he’s aware of that,” Anderson says. “I think he fears it’ll just be the same situation all over.”

Anderson adds that Kate “feels betrayed” the same way that William, 41, and King Charles III do by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “That hasn’t changed,” he says.

The family’s relationship has had its ups and downs since Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit. After the twosome opened up about their relationship with The Firm in a tell-all interview on CBS in March 2021 and in their six-episode Netflix show, a source exclusively told Us that Kate and William were “disappointed.”

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate,” the insider said. “He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi