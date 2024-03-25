Many members of the royal family are publicly rallying around Princess Kate Middleton after she shared the news of her cancer diagnosis.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the Princess of Wales said in a video shared via X on March 22. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate went public with her condition after speculation sparked regarding her whereabouts during her lengthy recovery time. In the clip, the royal admitted that she waited to share the news with the public to give her and husband Prince William’s family time to sort out their feelings. (The pair share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.)

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she continued. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

Keep scrolling to see which royals have supported Kate throughout her cancer battle:

King Charles III

The monarch, who is also battling cancer himself, spoke out about his daughter-in-law’s announcement.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Charles said in a statement, per ABC News. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”

Gary Goldsmith

Kate’s uncle voiced his support for his niece and cleared the air about a recent interview he did with The Times before the princess opened up about her diagnosis.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article,” Goldsmith wrote via X. “I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back.”

Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, shared a sweet message of solidarity for Kate. (Ferguson was previously diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer in June 2023 and skin cancer in January after she underwent a mastectomy.)

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome,” Ferguson wrote in a statement via Instagram. “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”

Charles Spencer

Princess Diana’s brother reposted Kate’s emotional video adding that the royal had “incredible strength and poise.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke their silence on Kate after her video dropped. (Harry reportedly learned about his sister-in-law’s condition after watching the clip on TV.)

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly.

James Middleton

Kate’s younger brother posted an encouraging message in her honor.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” James captioned a throwback pic of the siblings.