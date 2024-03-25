Sarah Ferguson shared a message for Princess Kate Middleton amid their respective cancer battles.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” Ferguson, 64, wrote in a statement via Instagram on Monday, March 25. “I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

She added, “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”

Ferguson confirmed in January that she was diagnosed with skin cancer months after undergoing a mastectomy. (Ferguson was previously diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer in June 2023 and proclaimed via Instagram the following December that she “beat” it.)

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” a spokesperson for Ferguson told Us Weekly in a statement. “Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

The rep added, “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”

Ferguson, who was previously married to King Charles III’s brother Prince Andrew, continued to remain positive as she underwent treatment.

Two months later, Kate, 42, revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Kate said in video released by Kensington Palace on Friday, March 22. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She continued: “[Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

William, 41, and Kate decided to wait to publicly share her diagnosis until they could tell their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. They revealed the news after their school went on Easter break.

After Kate confirmed her diagnosis and treatment plans, Kensington Palace released a statement and explained that Kate will return to her “official duties” when she is cleared by her doctors.

“She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” a statement to Us read.