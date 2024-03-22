In unprecedented health news, three members of the royal family are undergoing treatment for cancer simultaneously.

As questions about her wellbeing continued to rise, Princess Kate Middleton went public with her cancer diagnosis on Friday, March 22. In a video shared by Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales revealed that it was a “huge shock” for her entire family.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she shared. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

A source told Us on Friday that Kate and her husband, Prince William, found out about her cancer in late February.

“Kate went in for abdominal surgery and then they found out she had cancer,” the insider shared. “The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece.”

Kensington Palace announced on February 27 that William would not be attending the service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor “due to a personal matter.” At the time, questions about Kate’s health continued to swirl as she recovered from the abdominal procedure.

In early February, King Charles III revealed that he had also been diagnosed with cancer. His health news came after he was set to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate in January.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace announced at the time. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The statement went on to say that the King was set to “postpone public-facing duties” as he underwent treatment. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the palace continued.

Both Kate and Charles have yet to reveal further details about the type of cancer that is being treated.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, for her part, has been quite open about her ongoing cancer battles.

In June 2023, Ferguson announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would undergo surgery to remove any cancerous tissue.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good,” her rep told Us at the time. “She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

This past January, Ferguson shared that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer months after beating breast cancer.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” a statement shared with Us read, noting that she was undergoing “further investigations” to check that the diagnosis had been caught early.

Offering an update on the status of her health, Ferguson said she’s “feeling positive” in a February social media post.

“I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience,” she wrote at the time. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse.”