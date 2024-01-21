Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” a spokesperson for the Duchess of York, 64, told Us in a statement on Sunday, January 21. “Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

Ferguson is currently undergoing “further investigations” to check that her recent diagnosis was “caught in the early stages.”

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits,” the rep adds. “The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team [who] has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

She is currently recuperating at the MAYRLIFE clinic in Austria.

Ferguson previously announced in June 2023 that she was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer and underwent surgery.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good,” a rep for Ferguson told Us at the time. “She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

Ferguson had a mastectomy to remove the cancerous tissue and has since “beat breast cancer.”

“I hope everyone is enjoying their holiday celebrations today. 2023 hasn’t been without its ups and downs, trials, lessons, laughter, miracles and joy,” she penned in a December 2023 Instagram message, reflecting on her year. “I made the Sunday Times Top 5 bestseller list for my historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady! I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I beat breast cancer and now I have got a Derek on my left.”

Ferguson shares two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with ex-husband Prince Andrew. Ferguson and Andrew, 63, split in 1992 and finalized their divorce four years later.

Neither Andrew, Beatrice, 35, nor Eugenie, 33, have publicly discussed Ferguson’s current diagnosis. Beatrice, for her part, is the patron of the British Skin Foundation and has previously worked with skin cancer patients.