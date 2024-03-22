Kate Middleton Filmed Video About Cancer Diagnosis at Windsor Castle 

Princess Kate Middleton filmed her video confirming her cancer diagnosis on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Kate, 42, sat on a bench in front of blooming flowers in a social media video posted on Friday, March 22. According to CNN, the footage was specifically filmed in the gardens of Windsor Castle. The palace is where Kate, husband Prince William and their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — primarily reside. (Their official home is Kensington Palace, but Windsor is closer to the kids’ school: Lambrook.)

In the video, Kate detailed her diagnosis and treatment plans.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery,” she said in the clip. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful.”

Kate continued, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kate and William, 42, wanted to wai to share the news until they had a chance to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis after their school was on Easter break.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in her video. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.”

The Princess of Wales further stressed that she told her three children that she is doing “well” before crediting William’s support.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you,” she concluded. “It means so much to us both. We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Kensington Palace does not presently have plans to disclose what type of cancer Kate was diagnosed with or share further updates for the time being. The palace released a statement shortly after Kate’s video went live.

“The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” the palace told Us in a statement, noting William “will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.”