Sarah Ferguson is “feeling positive” amid her second battle with cancer.

The Duchess of York, 64, revealed last month she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma after having several moles removed for analysis. Now she hopes to inspire others to “be diligent with their health check ups” to detect the deadly disease.

“I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience,” Ferguson wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 20, in honor of Cancer Prevention Action Week.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse,” Ferguson continued.

She added that she almost skipped her routine mammogram, and thanked her sister Jane Ferguson for convincing her to be screened.

After it was discovered that Sarah was suffering from breast cancer in June 2023 following a routine mammogram, she successfully underwent a single mastectomy and had reconstructive surgery.

“I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock,” Sarah continued. “I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family.”

As Sarah battles cancer for a second time, her goal is to motivate others to make sure they do not delay screenings.

“Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs. Help #preventcancer. #CancerAwareness,” she concluded her post.

On December 31, 2023, before the second cancer diagnosis, Ferguson wrote she was healthy and looking forward to the new year.

“I am 64 and just getting started,” she posted on Instagram. “I hope everyone takes time to reflect and to look forward with love and positivity.”

She added that I “beat breast cancer,” noting that she named her reconstructed left breast “Derek” after successfully undergoing a mastectomy.

Ferguson’s skin cancer diagnosis came just a few weeks before it was announced earlier this month that King Charles III was also suffering from cancer after he was admitted to a hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Two days after the king’s diagnosis, the Duchess spoke at the Cancer Alliance Hope and Help Luncheon in Palm Beach, Florida and explained why she was supporting the charity.

“It felt like a timely moment to help raise funds to support others dealing with cancer diagnoses, who may be going through financial or emotional struggles in light of a health emergency,” she wrote at the time in an Instagram message.