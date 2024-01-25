Sarah Ferguson is in high spirits following her second cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York, 64, smiled for cameras as she left the hospital in London on Wednesday, January 24. Ferguson wore a navy blue dress paired with black tights and a matching blazer. She kept it comfy with black sneakers adorned with cats.

Ferguson’s hospital trip came days after her second cancer diagnosis was revealed. Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that Ferguson had been “diagnosed with malignant melanoma” during a reconstructive surgery. (She initially announced her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2023.)

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” her rep told Us in a statement at the time, adding that Ferguson had undergone “further investigations” to ensure that the diagnosis had been “caught in the early stages.”

The Duchess of York’s rep went on to say that the second cancer diagnosis “has been distressing,” but Ferguson is in “good spirits.”

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team [who] has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was,” the statement concluded. “She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

Ferguson’s first cancer diagnosis came after a routine mammogram screening.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully,” a spokesperson for the Duchess told Us in June 2023. “The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

In the days following her surgery, Ferguson further discussed the diagnosis on her “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” podcast, which she cohosts with Sarah Thomson.

“It’s very important that I speak about it,” she said at the time, noting that she almost put off her mammogram appointment but kept it after a conversation with sister Jane Ferguson. “I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked. Go get screened and go do it.”