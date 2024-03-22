Kate Middleton’s Brother James Breaks Silence on Her Cancer Diagnosis

James Middleton has spoken out amid sister Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” James, 36, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 22, sharing a throwback pic of the siblings.

Kate, 42, is the eldest daughter of Michael and Carole Middleton, who also share daughter Pippa Middleton and James.

Carole, 69, has been a pillar of support for Kate since her diagnosis.

“Her mom has been staying with her to help her recuperate,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March.

Earlier that month, the Princess of Wales was spotted riding in a car with Carole behind the wheel. It marked Kate’s first public appearance since she attended the royals’ annual Christmas service in December 2023. She underwent abdominal surgery one month later.

Following weeks of speculation about her procedure, Kate revealed in a video released on Friday, that she was diagnosed with cancer after her surgery. At the time, she did not provide specifics about her illness.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Kate said. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She continued: “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

William, 41, and Kate wanted to wait to share her diagnosis publicly until they had a chance to tell their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. According to a second source, William and Kate sought to prolong the discussion until the kids’ school went on Easter break.

Kate noted in her video, which was filmed on the grounds of Windsor Castle, that she wanted “to reassure” her children that she was “going to be OK.”

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate added in the announcement. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Kensington Palace released a statement after the video was released, noting that Kate will return to her “official duties” when she is cleared by her doctors.

“She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” the statement added.