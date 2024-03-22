Princess Kate Middleton has the support of her mother, Carole Middleton, throughout her cancer battle and treatment.

“Her mom has been staying with her to help her recuperate,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Carole, 69. (Kate is the eldest daughter of Carole and Michael Middleton, who also share daughter Pippa and son James. Kate was also pictured in a car driven by Carole earlier this month.)

Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday, March 22, that Kate had been diagnosed with cancer.

According to a second insider, doctors discovered her cancer during her abdominal surgery earlier this year.

“The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather, King Constantine of Greece,” the second source added. “They have been processing the information and Kate has already started chemotherapy.”

Kate revealed in the Friday video that she is in the “early stages” of treatment.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she explained. “This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

She continued, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

Per the second insider, Kate and Prince William waited to disclose her diagnosis until their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — were out of school on Easter break. William and Kate do not plan to disclose the type of cancer the princess was diagnosed with.

News broke of Kate’s health challenges in January when the palace revealed that she had undergone abdominal surgery and had canceled her planned public appearances to recuperate.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace said in a statement at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate privately recuperated at the family’s home with William, 41, continuing to make his own public appearances business as usual.

Since Kate had not made a public appearance since December 2023, royal watchers theorized about her well-being and whereabouts. Kate’s spokesperson denied to issue further comment.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” her rep told Us in February. “That guidance stands.”

Kate has since made three low-key appearances in March. She was spotted via two grainy photos riding in a car with Carole and William on separate occasions. Weeks later, she and William were seen shopping at a local market in Windsor.

Kate also tried to soothe concerns herself, sharing a new photo with her kids on U.K. Mother’s Day on March 10. The portrait, said to have been taken by William earlier this year, was subsequently flagged for image manipulation. Kate has since admitted to using editing software.