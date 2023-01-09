“It was completely unexpected,” Pippa said of the hoopla surrounding her royal wedding appearance during a 2014 Today interview. “You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train. I suppose [the reaction was] flattering. … It’s actually still in my wardrobe at home. I haven’t worn it since.”
“Some people are quite happy they haven’t seen their in-laws for a year,” he teased during a May 2021 conversation with emergency personnel who were on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. “I love my in-laws. … The funny thing is when I spoke to my family, I found it so good to catch up, but then you haven’t anything to catch up on because no one had done anything.”
“If I’m doing planting with my grandchildren, I like to have it all laid out at ‘activity stations’ with their own little trowel and pot so they can get started immediately,” she told the U.K.’s Saga magazine. “It’s no good calling children over to an activity, only for you then to have to fuss about looking for the right equipment and clearing a space. They’ll soon lose interest and slope off.”
The businesswoman continued: “It’s important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is allowing them to get a bit muddy.”
Scroll down to learn more about Kate’s parents, siblings and other relatives:
Credit: Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Princess Kate's Family Guide: Get to Know Her Parents, Siblings and More
The royal in-laws! Princess Kate's parents and siblings became celebrities in their own right after she married Prince William.
The Prince and Princess of Wales exchanged vows in April 2011, less than one year after getting engaged. During the royal wedding, Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, served as the maid of honor. The Alexander McQueen gown she wore on the big day is now almost as iconic as the bride's.
"It was completely unexpected," Pippa said of the hoopla surrounding her royal wedding appearance during a 2014 Today interview. "You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train. I suppose [the reaction was] flattering. ... It's actually still in my wardrobe at home. I haven't worn it since."
The 2011 nuptials likewise thrust Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and younger brother James Middleton into the spotlight. Over the years, William has frequently expressed his fond feelings toward his wife's relatives.
[jwplayer qRylQvpl-zhNYySv2]
"Some people are quite happy they haven't seen their in-laws for a year," he teased during a May 2021 conversation with emergency personnel who were on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. "I love my in-laws. ... The funny thing is when I spoke to my family, I found it so good to catch up, but then you haven't anything to catch up on because no one had done anything."
The duke and duchess' three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are also big fans of spending time with their maternal grandparents whenever the opportunity arises. In April 2021, Carole opened up about how she gets ready to play with the little ones whenever they come to visit her and her husband outside of London.
"If I'm doing planting with my grandchildren, I like to have it all laid out at 'activity stations' with their own little trowel and pot so they can get started immediately," she told the U.K.'s Saga magazine. "It's no good calling children over to an activity, only for you then to have to fuss about looking for the right equipment and clearing a space. They'll soon lose interest and slope off."
The businesswoman continued: "It's important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is allowing them to get a bit muddy."
Scroll down to learn more about Kate's parents, siblings and other relatives:
Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Carole Middleton
Kate's mother worked as a secretary before joining British Airways as a flight attendant. She continued in the profession until marrying Michael in 1980. Nearly a decade after tying the knot, Carole founded the mail-order party supply company Party Pieces in 1987.
After welcoming Kate and Pippa in 1982 and 1983, respectively, the family briefly lived in Jordan. They returned to Berkshire in South East England in 1986, and Carole gave birth to son James one year later.
Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Michael Middleton
The princess' father was born in Leeds, England, and attended the University of Surrey. Michael later studied at British European Airways' flight school with plans to become a pilot, but he changed course and ended up working as a flight dispatcher. He met Carole while they both were British Airways employees.
Along with Kate, Michael shares daughter Pippa and son James with Carole.
Credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock
Pippa Middleton
Born in 1983, Philippa Charlotte Middleton is Kate's younger sister.
She attended private schools before going to the University of Edinburgh, where she earned a degree in English literature. Pippa worked in public relations and event management before joining her mom's company, Party Pieces. In 2022, she received a master's degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy from University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
Pippa became a fixture in the media after Kate and William's 2011 royal wedding, during which she was the maid of honor. She was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2012, the same year she published her first book, Celebrate. The socialite has also frequently contributed to various press outlets as a columnist.
Pippa got engaged to James Matthews in 2016, and the couple's wedding took place the following year. They share three children: Arthur (born 2018), Grace (born 2021) and Rose (born 2022).
Credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock
James Middleton
The youngest of the Middleton siblings, James William Middleton was born in 1987. He briefly attended the University of Edinburgh but dropped out and launched a cake-making business, which is no longer active. In 2013, James founded Boomf, a brand specializing in greeting cards and marshmallows. The company was sold in 2021.
James now focuses on Ella & Co, his mail-order dog food company, which launched in 2020.
An animal lover, James often shares glimpses of his beloved pets via social media. He has also been candid about his mental health battles after seeking professional treatment in 2017.
James married French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet in 2021, two years after they got engaged.
Kate's cousins are the son and daughter of her father's brother Richard. Adam is Charlotte's godfather, while Lucy is godmother to Louis.
Credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock
James Matthews
Kate's brother-in-law exchanged vows with Pippa in 2017 with William and his wife in attendance. Matthews is the son of car dealer David Matthews and Zimbabwean-born artist Jane Matthews. James' younger brother, Spencer Matthews, has appeared on British TV shows Made in Chelsea, Celebrity MasterChef and more.
The former professional racing driver now works as a hedge fund manager. He shares three children — Arthur, Grace and Rose — with Pippa.
Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Shutterstock
Gary Goldsmith
Carole's younger brother is a recruitment consultant who made millions and owns a luxury property in Ibiza. In 2017, the business magnate was arrested after an alleged argument with his then-wife and was later charged with assault.
Goldsmith has been married four times and is the father of daughter Tallulah.