Princess Kate’s younger brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, welcomed their first baby.

James, 36, and Thevenet, 32, were spotted pushing their newborn in a stroller around London’s Notting Hill neighborhood, according to photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, October 26.

The twosome took to social media in July to announce that they were expecting baby No. 1.

“We couldn’t be more excited … well Mabel might be ❤️,” James — who is the brother of Kate, 41, and Pippa Middleton — wrote via Instagram alongside two photos of Thevenet showing off her baby bump. “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved [therapy dog] Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️.”

The lovebirds met after James’ therapy dog Ella made a dash for his future wife while visiting the South Kensington Club in Chelsea, London in 2018.

“Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back,” James told The Telegraph in March 2021. “Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.”

Nearly one year later, James revealed he popped the question in October 2019.

“She said OUI,” James captioned an Instagram post of himself leaning into Thevenet while she showed off her sapphire engagement ring. “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news.”

The pair wed in September 2021 after postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mr & Mrs. Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷,” James shared via Instagram at the time. “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️.”

James was the last of his siblings to tie the knot. Kate married Prince William in 2011 while Pippa, for her part, exchanged vows with James Matthews in 2017. James is an uncle to Kate and William’s three children — Prince George. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as well as Pippa’s three children — Arthur, Grace and Rose.

“I just want to be the best uncle possible,” James previously said during a 2014 appearance on Good Morning America when Kate was pregnant with Charlotte. “Like any uncle wants to be, I want to be the cool uncle. The fun uncle… That’s what sort of I’ll always try and be.”