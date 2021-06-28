It’s amour! Nearly two years after James Middleton proposed to his girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, the pair are still just as in love with each other as the day she said “oui.”

Duchess Kate’s younger brother, 34, dedicated an Instagram post to his future bride, 31, in September 2020 after getting down on one knee one year prior. He wrote, “It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it’s been! Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 … and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us ✨.”

The Ella&Co founder popped the question to his love with a sapphire engagement ring that looks similar to his older sister’s diamond, which was passed down from Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana. While Middleton and Thevenet got engaged in 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve since had to postpone their wedding plans twice.

Over the years, the couple have kept their relationship relatively private. While Middleton’s Instagram page primarily features snaps of his dogs, business ventures and outdoor adventures, the London-based financier has made a growing number of cameos on his profile since their engagement, with several photos showcasing their common interests.

The pair first connected thanks to their mutual love of dogs, and Thevenet actually met Middleton’s therapy dog Ella before meeting her future husband. While he was a guest at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea in 2018, Ella “made a beeline” for Thevenet instead of walking to the designated water bowl across the lawn.

“Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back,” Middleton told The Telegraph in March. “Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.”

Alizee’s father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, spoke to the Daily Mail in January 2019 about his daughter’s beau, gushing, “My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love.”

Jean-Gabriel, a retired French diplomat, told the British newspaper at the time that the mental health advocate is very charming and is a perfect match for his little girl.“I know she is very happy,” he added. “We keep our fingers crossed for them.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Alizee: