Tying the knot! James Middleton and his girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, are reportedly engaged.

Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton‘s younger brother, 32, proposed to Thevenet in secret, according to the Daily Mail. The couple plan to formally announce their engagement in a few days. According to the report, Thevenet, 29, has been wearing a sapphire engagement ring.

James met the French financial analyst when she stopped to pet his spaniel therapy dog, Ella, at the South Kensington Club in 2018. The couple was later spotted vacationing in St. Barts in January with Pippa, 36, and her husband, James Matthews. Last December, they also attended the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund’s Christmas Carol Service in London.

The duo went Instagram official in May when James posted a photo of himself and Thevenet. “Sail away with me,” he captioned the sweet pic of the pair smiling on a boat.

Although James has kept his personal life quiet, he opened up about his battle with depression —which he said eventually isolated him from his family — in an op-ed for the Daily Mail in January.

“I know I’m richly blessed and live a privileged life. But it did not make me immune to depression,” he wrote at the time.“It is tricky to describe the condition. It is not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind.”

The entrepreneur also credited the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, Prince William and Prince Harry for inspiring him to get candid about his mental illness.

“They believe we can only tackle the stigma associated with mental illness if we have the courage to change the national conversation, to expel its negative associations. So it wouldn’t be honest to suppress my story,” he added. “I want to speak out, and they are my motivation for doing so.”

James received treatment in December 2017 when he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD).

Previously, James had a two-year relationship with U.K. media personality Donna Air from 2013 to 2015.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!