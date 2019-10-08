



Pass the champagne! James Middleton, 32 is engaged to his girlfriend of over one year, Alizee Thevenet, 29. To everyone’s surprise, the ring he used to propose looks nearly identical to his sister Kate Middleton’s sapphire sparkler!

James posted a sweet photo to share the big news on Sunday, September 6, with the caption: “❤️She said OUI ❤️. Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news. #jalizee 🇬🇧🇫🇷” In the pic, taken in England’s Lake District, the two smile from ear to ear and Thevenet poses her hand on her fiance’s chest. Thankfully, this gives us the perfect view of her massive new sapphire ring flanked by diamond baguettes.

Thevenet’s ring bears a strong resemblance to Kate’s, with minor differences, like the fact that Thevenet’s ring is an emerald cut and Kate’s, an oval. While we don’t have word on who designed the ring just yet, one thing’s for certain: He certainly took inspiration from his older sister’s stunner!

Prince William proposed in November 2010 with the same ring Prince Charles proposed to Princess Diana in 1981. Her ring is made of a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds set in 18-karat white gold. Kate continues to wear the stunner today, along with her wedding band, which is made of Welsh gold.

According to Laura Lambert, a jeweler from Fenton & Co via Vogue, the ring is a “trilogy style.” She explained, “In choosing this style, James is making a charming nod to his sister’s ring – which is of course one of the most famous sapphires in the world – and following a developing trend amongst the royal family to favor colored gemstones over diamonds, as seen with both the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie.”

If this means we get to see even more unconventional rings from the royals in the future, sign us up! We’ll take a colored gemstone engagement ring any day.

