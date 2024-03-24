Princess Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is supporting his niece as she battles cancer.

“As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday’s Times Magazine. This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate,” Goldsmith, 58, wrote via X on Friday, March 22, referring to the recent profile in which he notably slammed Kate’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

He added: “My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article. I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, [Prince] William & the children time and show some love back.”

Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, who shares children Kate, Pippa and James with her husband, Michael Middleton.

Both the Middleton and royal families have been tirelessly supporting Kate, 42, amid her health battle. The Princess of Wales confirmed on Friday that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Kate said in a video released by Kensington Palace. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She continued, “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

Kate and William, 41, share three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — and waited to publicly confirm her diagnosis until they had a chance to tell the kids privately.

As William, Kate and their family adjust to the difficult situation, they have been able to lean on the Middletons.

“Her mom has been staying with her to help her recuperate,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week of Carole, 69.

James, 36, has also been vocal with his support.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” James wrote via Instagram on Friday, alongside a throwback pic of the siblings hiking.

As Kate undergoes her preventative chemotherapy treatment, she has canceled all of her public engagements until she recovers and is medically cleared to resume work.