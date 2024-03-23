Princess Kate Middleton‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith does not like Meghan Markle, and he didn’t hold back when asked about her — even stating his belief that her marriage to Prince Harry won’t last.

“Let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around for ever, is she? I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country,” Goldsmith told London’s The Times in a profile published on Saturday, March 23.

The outlet confirmed that “Laughing Girl” is how the Celebrity Big Brother alum refers to the Duchess of Sussex, 42, and noted that the interview took place more than a week before Kate, also 42, announced her cancer diagnosis.

While speaking about his niece, Goldsmith said he didn’t appreciate that Markle accused the royal family of making racist remarks.

“That’s why it makes me so angry about what Meghan said about Kate,” Goldsmith stated. While some have speculated that the comments came from Kate and King Charles III, Markle never actually named any royals while noting that there was a family discussion about son Archie’s skin color ahead of his May 2019 birth.

“Me and Carole [Middleton] grew up in a community as diverse as a Woolies pick’n’mix counter,” Goldsmith continued. “All the cultures you can think of. The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people.”

He also cited Meghan and Harry, 39, as among the reasons Kate and Prince William probably aren’t as happy now as they were 20 years ago. After citing Queen Elizabeth II‘s death and Charles’ cancer battle as stressors, Goldsmith went on to blame Prince Andrew (who has resigned from all public roles following his sexual assault scandal) and Harry for William and Kate’s unhappiness.

“Then they’ve also got this bloody uncle that no one would want, because the arrogance and naivety of Andrew is just beyond me,” Goldsmith said of Andrew, 64. “I’ve been in the same room as him and, believe me, that was enough. I’ve got more chance of making it onto the Palace balcony than he has. And then you’ve got Harry. F–k me!”

He continued: “He and that woman are chasing the American corporate dollar and that is so, so ugly. William, Harry and Kate were such a happy little trio and it got totally ruined. With all that going on — and there is other stuff going on that is not in the public domain — are they at their absolute happiest? No. Their kids bring them a lot of joy, but no.”

Still, Goldsmith expects Harry will eventually be welcomed back into the family with a simple apology, and that’s when he mentioned that he expects the prince to be single again at some point.

“No, I don’t have insider knowledge but my sense is the fam will never turn their back on Harry fully,” he shared. “He’s naive to think he can throw his family under the bus and still get invited for Christmas at Sandringham. I mean, how stupid can you be? Harry wouldn’t even make my pub quiz team, but he was loved by us all and he had the best job in the world. He had all the privilege but with diminished duties. He had the house, the money, the polo and could choose his royal patronages, with everyone accepting he was a bit fruit bat with the whole prince thing. I think he’ll be back but only if he says sorry. He upset his nan and that is unforgivable. But let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around for ever, is she? I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country.”

Harry and Meghan, who married in 2018, share children Archie, 4, and Lili, 2. Though they are estranged from William and Kate, both reportedly reached out privately after Kate announced on Friday that she is undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” after her cancer diagnosis. They also shared a public statement of support.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement to Us Weekly.