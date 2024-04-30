King Charles III made his first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer with his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side.

The king, is now Cancer Research UK’s new patron, and Queen Camilla are visiting a specialist cancer centre in London in support of staff, patients and ongoing research.

The monarch has stayed away from public events and crowds since an Easter Sunday church service.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, April 26, that Charles, 75, would return to public duties for the first time while being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” read a statement at the time. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.”

Related: Royal Family Members Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer: From the Early Monarchs to ... Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

According to the palace, Charles’ medical team is very “encouraged by the progress” he has made and “remain positive” about his recovery.

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery,” the statement continued. “The pacing of the King’s program will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”

Shortly after he underwent a planned prostate procedure, Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement went on to share that Charles was “grateful to his medical team” and “remains wholly positive about his treatment.”

Related: King Charles III and Queen Camilla: A Timeline of Their Relationship King Charles III and Queen Camilla weathered a very public scandal before becoming an official royal couple. Charles was under intense scrutiny as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s heir apparent when he met Camilla (née Shand) in 1970. The pair dated before the prince served in the Royal Navy. When he returned home, she was […]

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the palace added.

Nearly one week after his diagnosis, Charles addressed his health battle for the first time, thanking well-wishers for all the thoughtful words of encouragement.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in a personal statement released by Buckingham Palace in February. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Related: King Charles III Through the Years: The Monarch's Life in Photos Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III had been the heir apparent to the British throne for seven decades. Charles held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales. After serving in the military and founding […]

The past few months have been challenging for the royal family. Charles’ daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton announced her own cancer diagnosis in March following weeks of speculation about her health in the wake of her abdominal surgery. The king was supportive of Kate, 42, after her revelation.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Charles said in a statement, per ABC News. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”