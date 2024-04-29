Meghan Markle to Join Prince Harry in Nigeria After His UK Visit

Prince Harry will be joined by wife Meghan Markle in Nigeria following his return to the U.K. next month.

The couple accepted an invitation from Nigeria’s chief of defense staff, according to reports. The visit will highlight the Invictus Games, which previously welcomed hundreds of athletes from 21 countries in Germany last year, including Nigeria.

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event in later years,” Nigeria’s acting director of defense information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, noted in a statement.

Minister of Defense Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru attended the 2023 games in Germany, where Nigeria competed as a new entrant, and has expressed interest in hosting the tournament someday.

Related: Prince Harry’s Military Career: From Enlistment to Invictus Games Ready to serve. Prince Harry has remained dedicated to the military following his retirement from the British Royal Army in 2015. The Duke of Sussex is one of many members of the British royal family to serve their country throughout history. Harry was part of the armed forces for 10 years, while his older brother, […]

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, spent time with Nigerian athletes at last year’s event. “Now, I’m not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she’s of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year,” the duke teased in his opening speech.

The Invictus Games were first held in 2014 for wounded, sick or injured servicemen and women and veterans. Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria comes shortly after he’s set to mark an important milestone for the organization in London.

“The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a ‘Service of Thanksgiving’ at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8th,” read a social media message shared by the official Invictus Games account on Sunday, April 28, confirming Harry’s attendance.

Along with the prince, Billions alum Damian Lewis will be on hand at the service to read the Invictus poem. Representatives from participating countries are expected to attend, with other supporters, beneficiaries and members of the community taking part in the service.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charitable Work Throughout the Years Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been proponents of giving back. Charity has played a huge part in their relationship, both while they were senior members of the British royal family and since they announced their decision to step back in January 2020. Two years before Harry met Meghan in 2016, he organized the […]

Harry has made a handful of visits across the pond since he and Meghan relocated to California in the wake of their 2020 exits as senior working royals. He traveled for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip in April 2021 and was joined by Meghan in September 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s memorial. Earlier this year, Harry flew to the U.K. after news broke that his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

“I love my family,” Harry said on Good Morning America in February. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry did not provide specifics about the king’s condition, but at the time, he hinted that he’d hopefully have time to see his father again in the near future. “I’ve got other trip plans that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K.,” he said. “So, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”