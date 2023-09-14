Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proving to be the Invictus Games’ No. 1 cheerleaders throughout this year’s competition in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 38 and 42 respectively, would attend the 2023 Invictus Games. “The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

Harry arrived in Germany first, after a slew of public outings in his native England, where he kicked off the festivities solo in September. Meghan flew to her husband’s side several days later.

The Invictus Games, of which Harry is a cofounder, long has a special history for the royal pair. Harry and Meghan made their public debut as a couple at the Toronto Games in 2017. They have since continued to attend the competition following their 2018 wedding.

Scroll below to see the best photos of Harry and Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games: