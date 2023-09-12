Prince Harry paid homage to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during his recent return to the U.K. — but he didn’t stick around to see other relatives.

“Everybody knows how close Harry and the queen had always been so visiting [her burial site] and being able to pay his respects meant the world to him,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Although Harry is living in the States now, the U.K. will always feel like home to him, so it felt very special that he was able to attend.”

Harry, 38, had a “very meaningful experience” during his stop at St. George’s Chapel on Friday, September 8, the insider says. The prince marked the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death by spending time at her final resting place. He was in town to attend the 2023 WellChild Awards one day prior.

“Although Elizabeth passed away just a year ago, Harry can’t help but recognize that his mom, [Princess Diana], and grandmother’s anniversary of passing is only within days of each other,” the source tells Us, referring to Diana’s death in August 1997.

The late princess, who shared Prince William and Harry with ex-husband King Charles III, was 36 when she was killed in a car accident in Paris. Elizabeth, meanwhile, died in September 2022 at the age of 96. The late monarch celebrated her 70th year on the throne that June.

Related: Royal Family Honors Queen Elizabeth II on Anniversary of Her Death The royal family has found subtle and heartwarming ways to honor Queen Elizabeth II after her death. King Charles III, who ascended the throne after his late mother’s passing at age 96 in September 2022, mentioned Elizabeth in his first royal address that same month. “I know how deeply you, the entire nation — and […]

“[This was] something he needed to do alone,” a second source tells Us of Harry’s choice to visit St. George’s Chapel without wife Meghan Markle. “Meghan stayed back with the kids and helped with a lot of last-minute work [ahead of] the Invictus Games.”

Aside from honoring the queen’s memory, Harry kept his U.K. trip strictly about business before jetting off to Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, September 9, for the start of the Invictus Games.

Related: Prince Harry's Cutest Moments With Queen Elizabeth II Through the Years Prince Harry’s bond with Queen Elizabeth II has remained strong through the years, despite his decision to step away from his senior position within the royal family along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Despite reports that Harry “blindsided” his grandmother, the prince turned that down during a March 2021 interview on CBS. “I have too […]

“Harry didn’t see his father or brother,” the second insider notes. “He felt that this occasion was for him to pay his respects to his grandmother.” (Harry has been at odds with Charles, 74, and William, 41, since he and Meghan, 42, relocated to the U.S. in 2020 and the pair stepped back as senior royals. Tension grew after Harry published his tell-all, Spare, in January, in which he slammed The Firm and his relatives.)

Related: Prince Harry's Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]

Harry — who is a cofounder of the international sporting event for wounded, injured or sick military veterans — will be joined by Meghan for the closing ceremony at the Invictus Games, which conclude on Saturday, September 16.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The couple “felt it was better for her to hang back home for now and stay with the kids for a bit longer,” the first insider tells Us. Harry and Meghan share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lili, 2.

Watch the exclusive to learn more about Harry’s U.K. visit — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.