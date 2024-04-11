Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next Netflix projects have been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are 39 and 42, respectively, are currently producing two nonfiction series, according to Deadline. The first project will star Meghan as she celebrates “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.” The second, meanwhile, follows the world of professional polo and was primarily shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship. Harry himself has been an amateur polo player for years, but it is not known if he will participate on camera.

The two shows, both of which are currently untitled and do not have release dates, will be executive produced by Harry and Meghan.

The couple inked a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020, shortly after they stepped down from their duties as senior working royals. As part of their agreement, Harry and Meghan planned to create original content that “informs but also gives hope” under their Archewell Productions umbrella.

Related: Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Deal The next step! After stepping away from their royal duties in March 2020 and making the move to California, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made another giant move: Netflix. In September 2020, the couple, who married in 2018, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to create original content including documentaries, movies, series and children’s programming. […]

Harry and Meghan’s first collaboration with Netflix was a six-part docuseries titled Harry & Meghan that dropped in December 2022. The couple participated in interviews about their experience as members of the British royal family and detailed why they decided to walk away and move to California.

Harry and Meghan also produced 2023’s Heart of Invictus, a documentary about the duke’s Invictus Games for wounded veterans. They are also currently developing a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s romance novel Meet Me at the Lake.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg, Netflix’s VP of Unscripted and Documentary],” Bela Bajaria, the streaming platform’s chief content officer, said during the New on Netflix press event in January. “And they actually have, like, a bunch of development.”

Bajaria added, “All very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”

Related: All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Business Deals Since Royal Step-Down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept themselves busy with a variety of individual and joint projects since their royal exit. The couple made headlines in 2020 when they officially announced their plans to step away from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. That same year, Harry and Meghan created their […]

Meghan had also been attached to executive produced an animated children’s series titled Pearl alongside David Furnish. The show, set to focus on an adventurous little girl, was ultimately scrapped in 2022.

The Netflix deal is part of what a source previously described to Us Weekly as Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood comeback.

“[Meghan is] 100 percent more interested in directing and being behind the camera,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2023, noting the duchess has not ruled out returning to her Suits roots. “Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series, but there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out.”

Meghan rose to fame as paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane on USA Network’s Suits between 2011 and 2018, ultimately leaving the show ahead of her and Harry’s royal wedding. A spinoff of the show, set in Los Angeles and starring a new cast, is currently in development for NBC.