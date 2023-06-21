Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept themselves busy with a variety of individual and joint projects since their royal exit.

The couple made headlines in 2020 when they officially announced their plans to step away from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. That same year, Harry and Meghan created their non-profit organization, the Archewell Foundation. The goal of the charity is to “uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline,” per the website.

The following year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that their decision to step down as working royals was permanent. In March 2021, they moved to the United States to raise their children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In addition to their charitable endeavors, the pair secured several business deals — including partnerships with Netflix and Spotify. In late 2020, Harry and Meghan signed a $20 million deal with the music streaming giant for their exclusive partnership with Archewell Audio.

During a March 2021 CBS interview, Harry explained why he and Meghan dabbled in the million-dollar projects. The former military pilot revealed that the Firm cut him off financially following his royal exit and that he and his family were living off his inheritance left by his late mother, Princess Diana.

“My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us,” he shared at the time. “[I was cut off] in the first quarter of 2020. But I’ve got what my mom left me and without that, we would not have been able to do this.”

The Suits alum’s first podcast series, “Archetypes,” debuted in August 2022 and was a hit among fans. It topped the leaderboard as the No. 1 podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada within days of its premiere. In the show’s first season, Meghan sat down with a series of A-List guests including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Andy Cohen and more.

Despite the massive success of Meghan’s podcast, the project was not renewed for a second season. In June 2023, the duo revealed that their deal with Spotify had come to an end after three years.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” read a joint statement from the streaming platform and Archewell Audio to Deadline.

Meghan’s team at the talent agency WME — whom she signed with in early 2023 — echoed similar sentiments in a statement of their own to the Wall Street Journal at the time.

“The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” read the message. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the ‘Archetypes’ audience on another platform.”

