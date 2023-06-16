Meghan Markle‘s podcast, “Archetypes,” will not be back for a second season despite its initial success as she and Prince Harry leave Spotify behind.

In a joint statement with the streaming platform, the couple’s Archewell Audio company noted to Deadline on Thursday, June 15: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

A representative from WME talent agency — with whom the Duchess of Sussex, 41, signed earlier this year — echoed Meghan’s pride in her work in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” the rep noted.

The Suits alum and Harry, 38, inked a $20 million deal with Spotify in late 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Through the exclusive partnership, Archewell Audio intended to “produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world” and “spotlight diverse perspectives and voices,” per the brand’s website.

Meghan’s podcast debuted in August 2022 and was a quick hit among fans, becoming the No. 1 podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada within days of its premiere.

Throughout the show’s first season — which featured only 12 episodes — Meghan sat down with a wide range of guests including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Andy Cohen and more.

In her final episode, the Bench author sent a loving shout-out to her listeners who helped make “Archetypes” such a positive experience. “Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing, and it’s been fun,” she said in November 2022.

Meghan went on to share an inspiring quote from the Greek poet Christianopoulos as she reflected on escaping the “boxes some may try to squeeze you into” and the “stereotypes that are attributed to you that don’t quite fit the full person that you are.”

She continued: “‘What didn’t you do to bury me / but you forgot, that I was a seed.'”

The podcast’s empowering content struck a chord with listeners and even won a trophy at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Meghan accepted the honor in a statement shared via her Archewell website.

“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening,” she wrote at the time. “It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life.”

News of Harry and Meghan’s departure from Spotify comes shortly after the company announced earlier this month that it would be laying off 200 employees in an effort to restructure the podcast division.