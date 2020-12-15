Meghan Markle Flirts With Prince Harry on New Podcast Preview: Listen

Another day, another deal for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! On Tuesday, December 15, Spotify announced a new partnership with the pair and their Archewell Audio production company.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, said in a statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

While the podcasts will officially kick off in 2021, the duo will also launch a holiday special before the year’s end. On Tuesday, they shared a preview for fans to get a hint of what was coming — and the former actress couldn’t help but gush over the prince.

“You say it, I think it sounds really nice with your accent,” she tells him in the clip. “One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories. No matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time, remind you, in some way, of a story about yourself.”

He then adds, “That’s what this project is all about.”

At the end of the preview, the California native giggles and says, “He has a podcast voice!”

The project is just the latest for Meghan and Harry, who officially stepped away from their royal duties in March. In September, they signed a major deal with Netflix, which a source confirmed to Us Weekly is worth over $100 million. Their production company will create documentaries, children’s programming, docuseries and scripted series for the streaming giant and is full of projects they can personally relate to.

“Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan,” an insider told Us in August. “He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else.”

The source noted that Meghan has “inspired him” to take his creativity to the next level, adding, “working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he particularly thought about doing as a royal, but since separating from the royals he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground.”