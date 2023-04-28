Next chapter! Meghan Markle is making professional moves following her and Prince Harry‘s step back from the royal spotlight.

“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas,” read a tweet shared via the talent agency’s account on Thursday, April 27, alongside a photo of the 41-year-old Suits alum.

Variety reported on Thursday that Meghan signed a deal with WME. Her team includes Jill Smoller, the longtime agent of the duchess’ close friend Serena Williams.

WME will reportedly take over representation for Meghan and Harry’s company Archewell Productions, which they founded in 2020 “to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires.” The pair have worked with Netflix to develop both scripted and unscripted projects, including their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

While film and television production will be one area of Meghan’s WME partnership, fans likely won’t see her returning to her TV roots. Acting will not be a focus, according to Variety.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Bench author and her husband, 38, moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals. The couple are raising son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 22 months, in the U.S. and have been candid about their experience overseas before and after making their royal exit permanent in 2021.

Meghan reflected on her Hollywood career in a Variety cover story published in October 2022, hinting that she’s “done” acting for now. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not [again],” she said at the time, confessing that she “didn’t think [she’d] ever be in the entertainment industry again” before starting Archewell.

Despite her own hesitations toward getting back on camera, Meghan said she wouldn’t be opposed if Archie or Lili ever caught the acting bug. “I would say, ‘Great!'” she told the outlet. “When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck.”

She continued: “There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”

The Sussexes initially moved to Los Angeles before settling down in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, and a source told Us Weekly that Harry had big Hollywood dreams.

“He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things,” the insider exclusively revealed in August 2020, adding that the Spare author was “determined to make it” on his own. “We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else.”

The former military pilot “always had a creative streak,” per the source, but his wife “inspired him to take it to the next level.”

The insider told Us: “Working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he particularly thought about doing as royal, but since separating from the royals, he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground.”