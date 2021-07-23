It’s in their genes! Busy Philipps and more celebrity parents’ kids are into acting, just like their moms and dads.

News broke in July 2021 that the Dawson’s Creek alum’s eldest child, Birdie, had been cast in a non-binary role in Gloria Calderón Kellett‘s With Love.

“This just made me cry,” the former Busy Tonight host tweeted at the time, reposting Kellett’s announcement.

The casting came six months after the Illinois native revealed that her child had come out and chosen to use they/them pronouns.

“Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew,” the Cougar Town alum said in a January 2021 episode of her “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast. “Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they them, and I haven’t been doing it. I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to. Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f–k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.’ So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.’”

Milla Jovovich’s eldest daughter, Ever, is the same age as Birdie and started her acting career in 2020 when she nabbed a role in Black Widow. The teenager played Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff’s younger self.

“On the one hand, I’m terrified because I know how difficult this industry is,” Jovovich told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “And on the other hand, I’m overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was 5.”

The Resident Evil star, who also shares daughters Dashiel and Osian with Paul W. S. Anderson, added, “She’s grown up on sets with her dad and it seems like that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. We call her Baby Widow. She’s such a fan of the Marvel movies and Ever is just such an incredible talent. She’s just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set. I mean, literally, she had everybody crying during one of her scenes! She’s amazing. I think people are going to be really, really impressed when they see the movie next year.”

Ever appeared on the cover of Flaunt that same year, telling the magazine that she likes the feeling of “being someone else” in front of the camera.

“Growing up on my parents’ sets and watching the way films get made has always excited me,” she said. “I have always found it cool that my parents work in a world of make-believe. The challenging part is having to prove myself. I feel like when your mom is an actress and your dad is a director, those are some pretty big shoes to fill.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents whose kids are following in their footsteps, from Leslie Mann to Johnny Depp.