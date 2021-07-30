Like father, like daughter! John Travolta posted a picture of his 21-year-old daughter, Ella, on the set of her upcoming movie, Get Lost.

“Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland!” the actor, 67, captioned the Thursday, July 29, Instagram upload. “Called Get Lost. I’m a very proud dad!”

News broke in March that the New Jersey native and his late wife Kelly Preston’s daughter would star in the Disney live-action remake of the 1951 classic.

Ella posted a video via Instagram on Wednesday, July 28, in her blue costume, writing, “I am so honored and happy to begin this adventure on such a wonderful project with such an amazing cast and crew. Stay tuned.”

The social media upload came five months after Travolta and his daughter made headlines when they collaborated on a Super Bowl commercial for Scotts Miracle-Gro with Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker and more.

“It was magical, there’s no one else in the world I’d rather dance with than my daughter, Ella,” the Grease star told Esquire Mexico of the experience in April. “It worked on so many levels! First, as a unique moment of entertainment that people loved seeing. Secondly, it allowed me to introduce my daughter to the world on a huge stage, showing off her talent and beauty.”

The father-daughter pair “dance a lot” he went on to tell the magazine. “I’m really thankful that the brand asked us to do it together.”

Travolta and Preston welcomed Ella in 2000, followed by son Benjamin, 10, in 2010. Their eldest son, Jett, died in 2009 at age 16.

When the actress passed away in July 2020 after a breast cancer battle, Ella honored her mom with a touching Instagram tribute.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

Ella concluded, “Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful, and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”