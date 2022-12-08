The people have spoken! Meghan Markle is a People’s Choice Awards winner, taking home the coveted honor for the top Pop Podcast of 2022 during the Tuesday, December 6, ceremony.

“Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People’s Choice Award. I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wrote of her victory in a Wednesday, December 7, statement shared via her Archewell website. “And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening.”

Meghan continued: “It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life. Special thanks to Terry Wood who was my right hand in this special project, along with Catherine, Rebecca, Andy, Matt, and the wider team who all worked hard to make each moment resonate. Above all, huge thanks to each of you who voted. Your support means the world.”

The California native’s Spotify podcast received the most votes compared to fellow nominees Emma Chamberlain’s “Anything Goes,” Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” “Call Her Daddy,” “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend,” “Not Skinny But Not Fat” and “SmartLess.”

After Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down from their positions as senior royals in 2020, they inked deals with Spotify and Netflix to produce original content. Meghan’s first project with Spotify, her “Archetypes” podcast, debuted in August as she interviewed various famous women about the stereotypes with which they had been labeled. The Suits alum — who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 17 months, with Harry, 38, — has spoken with the likes of Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey about their careers.

“I’m Meghan, and this is ‘Archetypes:’ the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” the Bench author said in a March teaser clip for her podcast. “I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And, I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place. ‘Archetypes.’ Coming soon.”

She added at the time: “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us. But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

The season finale of “Archetypes” aired late last month, where Meghan invited Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen and Judd Apatow to chat about the concept of archetypes.