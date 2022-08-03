Quirky to sexy! Emma Chamberlain isn’t only an expert when it comes to coffee — she nails the latest fashion trends, too.

The YouTube star single-handedly transformed how Gen-Z dresses through her killer looks, first catching fans’ attention in 2017 with her YouTube channel, which featured her sifting through thrifted items that only she could see potential in.

Her second-hand finds included oversized striped rugby shirts, funky patterns, and graphic T-shirts. With a simple crop, cinch, or tuck, she flipped the former items into trendy.

Aware of her unconventional fashion choices, she begged her viewers to follow her vision through try-on hauls she posted via YouTube. “Next, I have this shirt, which is weird. So just, like, follow me here,” she said in June 2017. “After I turn it into a crop top you can determine what you think about it.” While some followers doubted the vision, the Chamberlain Coffee owner turned a dated workout top into something Urban Outfitters would promote.

Bringing back trends we never thought would resurface, Chamberlain and her two best friends in 2018, Hannah Meloche and Ellie Thumann, made scrunchies and Birkenstocks “cool” again. The trio added a personal touch to the items by making them look modern and their style took off among teenage girls.

After relocating to Los Angeles in June 2019, Chamberlain’s style started to evolve into more of a city girl aesthetic. Always opting for leisure, Chamberlain paired graphic tees over long sleeves and jean shorts with longer inseams than what was trendy at the time.

In 2019, The “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain,” podcast host started working with Louis Vuitton, trading in her thrifted clothes for designer. Starting simple with gifting her bags, the brand slowly brought Chamberlain into the spotlight. In 2019, the California native was invited to her first fashion week and was even an interviewer at the Met Gala in 2021.

Even though she is often seen in designer threads, her go-to street style is comfort over couture. Stunting Brandy Melville on the regular, a day-to-day outfit for Chamberlain could include simple polos, pleated trousers, and a sweater vest.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Chamberlain’s red carpet style evolution.