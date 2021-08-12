Emma Chamberlain Swears by This $16 Face Serum for Acne Control

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Social media influencers are some of the most powerful figures in the celebrity world these days — especially those who rose to fame on YouTube. One of the biggest stars on the platform is Emma Chamberlain, and we’ve gotten to know her incredibly well over the past few years.

The 20-year-old sensation skyrocketed to fame thanks in part to her honest and relatable vlogging style. One of the things she’s been most candid about is her acne journey, and she recently mentioned a specific type of serum that keeps her skin in check. Best of all, it surprisingly costs just $16!

Get the iUNIK Tea Tree Relief Natural Facial Serum for just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Chamberlain shared her everyday skincare routine with Vogue as a part of their popular Beauty Secrets video series. While she’s had her bouts with acne and tried pretty much everything, her skin is practically blemish-free now! The one trick that’s remained consistent is using tea tree oil to prevent or treat pimples, and her product of choice is this serum from iUNIK.

This product is actually made with tea tree leaf water, which reportedly allows the serum to feel light and hydrating on the skin. This naturally-derived ingredient is a common method of targeting acne, and it may also calm down redness and even help fade pesky scarring!

Chamberlain mentioned that she actually picked up the tea tree tip from her dad growing up, and it’s stuck with her ever since! Shoppers are raving about how much they love this product and claim that their “acne has cleared up significantly” since introducing it into their skincare routine. This specific serum is unique in that it’s moisturizing, which isn’t common with many other acne treatments. Others use salicylic acid to dry out blemishes, and while this does work, it can also irritate the skin. If you deal with excessive dryness as a result of other products, this is a serum that you might want to try out!

