This Cult-Favorite Sunscreen Is So Good, People Use It as a Primer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing sunscreen on your face is always essential, but you especially don’t want to skip this step in the summertime! The sun’s out in full force, and while we love soaking in its rays, they can do major damage to the skin. Plus, wearing sunscreen is the one step that any skin specialist will say can prevent wrinkles and other signs of aging from developing early.

But here’s the thing: Finding the right sunscreen is no easy feat. You don’t want it to be too greasy and clog up your pores, or feel like it doesn’t actually sink into your skin and provide proper coverage. Luckily, we know of a sunscreen that doesn’t just feel fabulous, it also functions as a makeup primer. Beauty-obsessed shoppers are obsessed with this product — and it’s time you get in on the action!

Get the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Supergoop! is known for this specific product, and with good reason. This sunscreen is specifically designed to be used as a primer which allows your makeup to stay on all day and appear totally flawless! It helps make your skin feel moisturized and balanced, while also protecting against the sun’s rays and blue light from your laptop or phone screen.

It’s an oil-free formula that’s suitable for all skin types, including combination skin. Many of Us who deal with acne-prone skin fear that certain sunscreens will create blemishes because of the excess oils, but this is not one of those products!

Get the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

We love using primers to prep our skin for our favorite BB creams or foundations, and this sunscreen does just that — and throws in the added benefits of SPF protection! If you’re struggling to find a suitable sunscreen for the summer season, this option from Supergoop! is the one to choose. Sure, you could buy a less-expensive sunscreen — but you’ll get your money’s worth with this popular product. It’s an excellent way to protect your skin from showing signs of aging, and its grease-free formula will quickly become a staple in your beach and makeup bags!

See it: Get the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Supergoop! and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!