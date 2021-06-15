Go Filter-Free in Photos With This Luminizing Primer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We never quite know how to feel when we’re messing around with filters on photos of ourselves. We don’t necessarily want to present our skin as something it’s not, but we also want to be confident in our photos and not concentrating on every little blemish or dark spot. What we really need is that filter effect on our real-life skin!

So, there might not be button you can press that will instantly smooth out and light up your skin, but there may be a product you can apply that will have the same sort of effect. We’d love to introduce you to TULA’s non-tinted Filter Primer — a product that could quickly become your number one skincare and makeup staple!

Get the Luminizing & Moisturizing Filter Primer (Non-Tinted) starting at just $36 at TULA Skincare!

This primer and sheer illuminizer is infused with “golden, light-infused pigments” to give skin a “filter-like” quality, so it looks fantastic under makeup or even on its own. TULA is all about showing real results on unretouched skin, and this primer proves it’s right up there with editing apps — except it’s even better, because you can see the results outside of photos too!

We also love this primer because of its “skincare-first formula.” Not only does it create a bright, blurred base for makeup, but it’s packed with prebiotic and probiotic extracts to help balance and smooth skin. It also contains licorice, which may even out skin tone over time, along with turmeric, which may be a huge help in calming angry, irritated skin!

This clean formula is non-comedogenic and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, fragrance, gluten, dairy, etc. It’s also cruelty-free and made for basically all skin types, including oily, dry, combination, mature, sensitive and blemish-prone!

Approximately 121 participants tested this product, and after just one week of use, 96% agreed that their foundation went on smoother, while 93% said their skin looked more even-toned and 90% found their skin to look brighter and more illuminated. After four weeks, 90% also agreed that their skin felt nourished!

Reviewers are also singing this primer’s praises, calling it a “silky perfect” addition to their routine. One said they “noticed a difference almost immediately” when they applied it, while another mentioned how their face is “still glowing at the end of the day” when they use it. Shoppers “love how light this primer is” and even say that “in photos it truly looks like a filter without a filter”!

It’s recommended that you apply one to three pumps of this primer just before applying makeup — so right after applying your SPF. It comes in two sizes: 1oz and 2oz. If you buy the 2oz., it’s $16 cheaper than buying two of the 1oz tubes, so keep that in mind when shopping!

