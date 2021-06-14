The Serum Stick Used to Prep Jennifer Aniston’s Skin for ‘The Morning Show’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prepping our skin and putting on makeup is a big enough for our daily lives. We want things to look at flawless as possible. But imagine if we were going on TV, filmed by high-def cameras for millions around the world to see? We don’t think we could handle it! Of course, that’s why actors and actresses have professionals perfecting their camera-ready appearance for them.

But what products do those professionals use? Jennifer Aniston gave us a sneak peek earlier this year, posting a photo from the set of The Morning Show showing off a slew of products used by her hair stylist, Chris McMillan, and her makeup artist, Angela Levin. When we saw the photo, we instantly recognized the beautiful purple bottle lying on the prep station: The Serum Stick by Tatcha!

Get The Serum Stick Treatment and Touch-Up Balm:

Available at Tatcha!

Also available at Amazon!

You can tell right away that this is a unique serum because it comes in a concentrated, solid stick form. No liquid, no mess, no waste. The formula itself is what makes it a must for even A-listers like Aniston though. It’s made with 80% squalene to moisturize without clogging pores, as well as Japanese lemon balm which may reduce fine lines and minimize UV damage. It’s sourced straight from a private farm in the mountains of Japan!

The formula also consists of Tatcha’s Hadasei-3 complex, a trio of Japanese superfoods packed with antioxidants to protect the skin. The potential results? Dryness and signs of aging may be reduced both right away and over time. A consumer study with 23 participants revealed that 100% found their dry skin to be softer immediately, and after two weeks, 96% agreed that their dryness, radiance and texture had improved!

This serum stick is recommended for “perking up the eye area” as well as using over laugh lines and other uneven textures. And when it comes to makeup, it’s a must. It’s designed to create a “dewy cushion” that keeps makeup from settling into fine lines, and it can be used over makeup to refresh dry spots and maintain that glowy honey effect. We can see why over 1,400 reviewers on Tatcha’s site alone are obsessed and calling this product their “saving grace”!

Sensitive skin? This serum stick is non-comedogenic, non-irritating, non-sensitizing and dermatologist-tested. It’s fragrance-free too, which is something we know many people look for. It’s cruelty-free too, so you’re winning all around here!

