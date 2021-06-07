Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all thought about Botox as a possibility before, but we’ve never been quite too sure about committing to it. The treatments can definitely add up, and we’ve seen some iffy results that made us rethink going down that path. Of course, the main issue here is that no matter how we feel about it Botox, our wrinkles are just going to keep forming, keep deepening and keep bugging us!

It’s great to have a fleshed-out skincare routine with serums, creams, rollers and maybe even some supplements, but if you’re looking for an even more targeted wrinkle treatment, you might want to try a patch. How about one that’s been around for over a century and has an astounding amount of rave reviews on Amazon?

Get the Frownies Forehead & Between Eyes Patches (144-Pack) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

You read that right — it’s just $20 for 144 anti-wrinkle patches. You can target those pesky 11 lines between your eyebrows, forehead wrinkles, crow’s feet or the smile lines at the corners of your mouth. You can also target everything at once; use multiple patches to hit every area. You can also cut them up to better fit an area of your face if need be!

These Frownies patches come from a women-owned company and are made of unbleached paper with vegetable-based adhesive. They’re silicone-free, and they’re super breathable. It seems simple, but applying this skin-safe paper may help keep you from making the expressions that deepen wrinkles, which could be the biggest help of all!

Get the Frownies Forehead & Between Eyes Patches (144-Pack) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

To use one of these facial patches, start off by cleansing your skin. Massage or try to relax any wrinkled areas and pull the skin taut. Then take a moistened patch (just use water) and apply onto the area, holding it for a few seconds or so to make sure it properly adheres. Try to avoid your hair and brows. Wear for at least three hours or leave it on overnight while you sleep. When you’re ready to remove, wet the patch thoroughly to help release the adhesive. It’s even easier if you do this in the shower!

You can use Frownies every night if you’d like to. There’s no real waiting period — just see how your skin is doing and decide from there. Considering the amazing results from reviewers, we’re thinking this 144-pack is going to last you a long, long time!

Get the Frownies Forehead & Between Eyes Patches (144-Pack) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Frownies here and see more skincare products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists, packaging, products, product images, and/or stated or visual results. We recommend that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming any product. Content on this site is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed healthcare professional. Information and statements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!