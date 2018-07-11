In an iconic episode of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw gets into a spat with her soon-to-be-ex-boyfriend Berger about his references to a scrunchie in a book about a sophisticated woman living in New York City. Carrie takes the hard ‘no’ opinion, pointing out to him that a seemingly dowdy bridge-and-tunnel-type was sporting one while they dined out later that evening. Berger, on the the other hand, doesn’t find the accessory offensive.

Well, nearly two decades later it would seem that Carrie Bradshaw might have to eat crow: the scrunchie is back and it’s … cute. And we have proof: the stars are rallying behind the look, most recently Britney Spears. Yes, it’s true — the snag-free, comfortable and ‘80s redux hair accessory has been resurrected from its role as a blowout maintainer as you sleep by the likes of Hailey Baldwin and many other stars too. See how they get their scrunch on here.