Spotted! New York Fashion Week is officially in session, which means Us Weekly’s Stylish is keeping an eye on the always-fabulous celebrity street style.

Because while the runways offer up a nonstop stream of couture and hint at what trends are to come, the stars sitting front row — and running around the big apple — serve up just as much fashion inspiration.

The week of stellar style kicked off with the Daily Front Row’s 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week party. With a red carpet rolled out, stars made their way to the event — in amazing outfits no less.

If the looks from the evening made anything clear, it’s that mesh is most definitely going to be trending in the months to come. Model Pritika Swarup stunned in a sequin sheeth from Bronx and Banco. Her ensemble was accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a glitzy clutch.

Model Sara Sampaio took a page out of the same playbook, rocking a mesh black and sequin ensemble as well. She layered a bedazzled bodysuit under her Redemption blazer and Giorgio Armani shorts. She let the glitz speak for itself (you have to see her earrings!) and reached for a simple black Yves Saint Laurent crossbody bag.

Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley also got in on the mesh action, rocking a sheer jumpsuit with jewel appliqués. Rowley looked simply stunning, but her daughter (and Bachelor Nation star!) Kit Keenan was just as fabulous.

The Bachelor alum arrived to the event in a silk mini dress and Mach & Mach pumps. Tyler Cameron was another member of the ABC franchise in attendance. He looked dapper as ever in black pants, a cream cashmere sweater and long overcoat.

While the first event of the week certainly set the bar high, we’re confident that the fabulous fashion is only going to get stronger over the next few days. With Bronx and Banco, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith and more designers hosting runway shows, there’s no question that celebs wide and far will be showing up to sit front row. Plus, stars like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway and Eva Longoria have already made their way to NYC.

With a few amazing looks already in the books and high hopes for all the couture moments that are sure to come, Us Weekly’s Stylish is going to be keeping tabs. So keep scrolling (and checking back in!) to see the best celebrity street style looks from New York Fashion Week!