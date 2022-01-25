It’s here! Paris Couture Week is officially full swing — and so is the stellar street style. With Chanel, Christian Dior and Schiaparelli among the fashion houses presenting collections, celebs far and wide have flown out to the city of love. And naturally, they brought their fashion A-game with them.

Because whether stars were exploring all that France had to offer or gearing up to sit front row at a fashion show, the stars made a point to dress to impress.

The week kicked off on a high note with Kanye West and Julia Fox. The duo made their red carpet couple debut at the Kenzo fashion show on Sunday, January 23, in matching Canadian tuxedos.

The 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress was decked out in Schiaparelli, while the 44-year-old rapper stayed true to his go-to, Balenciaga. But it was Fox’s wild black eye makeup (which was done by West no less) that got all of the attention.

By the time Monday, January 24, rolled around, Stella Banderas’ gorgeous look was all the internet could buzz about. The actress, who is Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s daughter, arrived at the Christian Dior show in a red skirt suit, which she accessorized with a white Lady Dior bad and black slingback pumps.

Stella wasn’t the only big name to stop and pose for a picture pre-show. Cara Delevingne was also in attendance — and she brought with her a geometric hairstyle that’s bound to end up on inspo boards everywhere.

The fashion didn’t stop there though. The Chanel show, which went down on Tuesday, January 25, brought out a slew of stars. Margot Robbie was obviously front row. The Wolf of Wall Street star, who has been working with the fashion house for years, looked simply stunning strutting down the street. She proved that winter whites are here to stay, rocking a crisp pair of booties, chic-as-can-be coat and micro bag.

Bling Empire star Christine Chiu was also spotted outside. She looked sleek in an understated black dress, which was paired with tons of jewels (obviously) and a quilted bag.

To see all of these looks and more of the amazing street style from Paris Couture Week, keep scrolling. Because from Naomi Campbell’s all-black look at the Dior Men’s fashion show to Pharrell Williams’ cool camo-print puffer that he wore while en route to Chanel, we’re rounding up the best street style looks, ahead!