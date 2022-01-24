Here for the fashion! Kanye West and Julia Fox are taking on Paris Men’s Fashion Week in style. And even though they just have a few weeks of dating in the books, the pair has already mastered their couple style.

They made their red carpet debut at the KENZO fashion show on Sunday, January 23 — in coordinated Canadian tuxedos no less. The 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress rocked an ab-baring Schiaparelli ensemble, complete with the brand’s iconic gold jewelry. Her makeup was a moment in and of itself too, rocking heavy black eyeshadow.

The 44-year-old rapper, for his part, wore a Balenciaga denim jacket and jeans, along with chunky black boots.

The whole denim on denim moment was certainly a statement, but it’s not the first time West has pulled the stunt. He previously matched in blue with ex Kim Kardashian for the 2019 FGI Night of the Stars Gala.

West’s matchy-matchy fashion moments don’t start and stop with denim though. He also made a point to lean into the leather with his new romance.

For a night out and about in the City of Love, West wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga black leather look, while Fox stunned in a red Rick Owens number. While she switched up her style with a pop of color, she did stay true to her bold eye makeup. And if you ask Us, the super smoky eye is probably here to stay.

Case in point? On Monday, January 24, the actress rocked the same look at the Schiaparelli fashion show. She did however change into an all-black look to match West, who arrived in a full face covering.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the duo is parading around in couture creations. Fashion has been at the forefront of their relationship since they started heating up earlier this year.

In fact, their second date was all about playing dress up. The Yeezy founder designer surprised the No Sudden Move star with a whole with a hotel room filled with clothing from Deisel and Balenciaga.

Fox was all for the fashion surprise, calling it a “real Cinderella moment” and a “girl’s dream come true” in a letter she penned for Interview Magazine. “I don’t know how he did it or how he got all of it there in time, but I was so surprised,” she wrote. “Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

Given West’s flair for fashion, it’s safe to say that these two are going to be shaking up the style scene in days to come. So keep scrolling (and checking back in!) to see their best couple fashion moments!