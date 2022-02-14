It’s over. Kanye West and Julia Fox have ended their relationship after less than two months of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” a representative for the model, 32, told Us on Monday, February 14, after In Touch broke the news of the split.

The news comes after the rapper, 44, continued his public pleas for a reunion with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, who is dating Pete Davidson. “I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram on Monday. “SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

Earlier this month, Fox said that she didn’t feel any jealousy when West talked about wanting to rekindle his romance with the Skims founder, 41. “I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings,” the Uncut Gems actress said during the Wednesday, February 9, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s normal, it’s human, but I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.”

The Italy native has been linked to the Yeezy designer since they met while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Miami. Days after their first encounter, Fox wrote about their romance for an article published by Interview magazine. The story also included photographs from the couple’s second date, which ended with West surprising Fox with a hotel suite “full of clothes” for her to try on.

“Everything with us has been so organic,” she wrote in January. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Fox was previously wed to Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares son Valentino, 12 months. The pilot filed for divorce from the actress in February 2020 after two years of marriage, and the proceedings were finalized in July of that year.

West, for his part, tied the knot with Kardashian in May 2014. The estranged couple share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Despite the end of their romance, the twosome initially seemed to be amicably coparenting and getting along. In August 2021, the KKW Beauty mogul joined West on stage for one of his Donda listening parties, wearing a wedding dress and participating in a mock wedding ceremony.

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” a source told Us at the time. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

Three months later, however, the “Stronger” musician claimed that he had “never seen” divorce papers. “My kids want their parents to stay together,” he said during a November 2021 episode of Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast. “I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian clapped back after her ex slammed her for letting their eldest daughter, North, use social media. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote via Instagram on February 4. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Fox responded to the latest round of drama on Monday morning, denying a report that she had been crying about West’s public pleas for a reunion with Kardashian. “‘TEARFULLY,’” Fox wrote via Instagram alongside three crying laughing emojis. “I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!