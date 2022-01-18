Crushing coparenting! Exes Julia Fox and Peter Artemiev reunited to celebrate their son Valentino’s 1st birthday on Monday, January 17.

The little one’s birthday party was Alice and Wonderland-themed, including a tilted cake and colorful balloons.

“WE MADE THIS BABY,” the actress, 31, captioned an Instagram Story photo with the birthday boy and Artemiev.

“My beautiful baby is 1 today!!” the Uncut Gems star went on to caption a slideshow. “Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don’t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are.”

The Italy native announced in February 2021 that she had welcomed her baby boy after previously keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

“These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues,” Fox captioned nude maternity shoot pics at the time. “I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn’t taken any pics but my girls came thru for me. @nikitakesh brought the make up and @esychka brought the gloves and this is the final product. Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy. My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life. #milf.”

Last month, the model made headlines for calling Atemiev, whom she wed in November 2018, a “deadbeat” dad. Fox apologized to the pilot in a Thursday, January 13, “Forbidden Fruits” podcast episode.

“All I want to say is, I’m sorry,” the former dominatrix said. “You’re not a deadbeat, I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me.”

The PTSD author is now dating Kanye West, which she believes to be the beginning of her “transformation.”

The photographer told Interview on Saturday, January 15, that her relationship with the 44-year-old rapper is “cathartic,” explaining, “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s–t was in boxes, gone. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was, like, making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past. For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it.”

West split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021, and the reality star, 41, has moved on with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

Keep scrolling to see Fox ringing in Valentino’s birthday on Monday.