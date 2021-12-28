The honeymoon stage continues! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s relationship continues to grow and is headed in a great direction.

“Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

The KKW Beauty founder, 41, “doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious” too soon with the comedian, 28, but she is enjoying the “early stages” of their romance.

“They are super smitten over each other though, that’s for sure,” the source adds.

The pair shared the screen — and a kiss! — when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October. Dating rumors began shortly after and they were spotted on multiple outings in Los Angeles and New York and the duo confirmed their status when they were photographed holding hands in November.

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens. Everything flows well [when they’re together],” a separate source told Us last month.

While the romance is going well, Kardashian is still in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West. The reality star filed to end their six-year marriage in February. West, 44, with whom Kardashian shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, has been vocal about wanting to get the Selfish author back.

In November, he appeared on the “Drink Champs” podcast and stated, “I want us to be together,” after denying that he ever received divorce documents.

“But at the end of the day, I ain’t got the paperwork yet, so I’m [going to] come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together,” the “Heartless” rapper said at the time.

Davidson, for his part, “is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim” and is “understanding” of the duo’s situation and the fact that they’ll always put their children first, a third source recently revealed. The law student, meanwhile, was “surprised” by her estranged husband’s public comments.

Earlier this month, the Skims founder filed paperwork to become legally single and requested her maiden name be reinstated. “The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the docs, filed on December 10, state. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

The Grammy winner, for his part, isn’t happy about his estranged wife moving on. “Kanye absolutely despises Kim dating Pete,” the first source tells Us. “He is so jealous.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper