Living for the laughs! Kim Kardashian has “such an easy time” with Pete Davidson as their relationship status continues to keep fans guessing.

The KKW Beauty founder, 41, “is falling for” the Saturday Night Live star, 27, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding, “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens.”

Kardashian’s inner circle is “happy” and “eager for Kim to have fun and be free” amid her divorce from Kanye West, the insider says. The reality star is “always” left “smiling and excited” after hanging out with Davidson, who “makes her laugh,” per the source.

“Everything flows well [when they’re together],” the insider tells Us.

The twosome connected when the California native hosted SNL in October, even kissing during one of the sketches while dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin. Later that month, the duo were spotted with a group of friends at an amusement park in California before Kardashian spent time with the Guy Code alum in Staten Island, New York.

While the pair have “bumped into each other a few times through mutual friends,” their time on the NBC late-night show was “their first real one-on-one opportunity to connect,” a second source previously told Us, noting that Davidson asked the Skims CEO “to hang out” after filming the episode.

According to a third insider, Kardashian is “single and having fun at the moment,” but “things could turn romantic” between her and the Meet Cute actor.

Plenty of fans and celebs have shared their thoughts about where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stands with Davidson, but she has yet to address the speculation herself. The comedian, for his part, danced around a question about the rumors during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I’ve been wanting to talk about this,” Davidson teased during the Monday, November 8, episode. “There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are, like, whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true. … I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi, but it’s a real thing.”

Kardashian filed to end her six-year marriage to West, 44, in February. The estranged pair share children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The King of Staten Island star, for his part, was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has since been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor.

