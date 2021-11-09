Did Pete Davidson just give Us confirmation that he is dating Kim Kardashian? Not exactly — but he didn’t deny that there was something brewing between them either as he trolled the audience about recent headlines during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I want to address something — I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor,” Seth Meyers began on Monday, November 8. ”You’ve been reading a lot about in the press. … We appreciate you doing it here.”

“I’ve been wanting to talk about this,” the 27-year-old King of Staten Island star replied. “There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true.”

Davidson then joked, “I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi, but it’s a real thing.”

The Saturday Night Live star is referring to his new animated series, The Freak Brothers, which he is promoting after he was spotted spending time with Kardashian, 41, twice in the last week. The twosome’s unexpected friendship — and potentially blossoming romance — comes one month after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL in October.

“He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source told Us Weekly on November 5. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

The insider added that Kardashian likes how “witty and laid back” Davidson is.

“One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it,” the source said. “It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course Pete offers that in abundance.”

The source noted, “People are happy for Kim, but at the same time they’re urging her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself.”

During Monday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host joked about the reports again during an interview segment with Emily Ratajkowski.

“He’s got the height, obviously women find him very attractive,” Ratajkowski 30, said.

“Did you hear he’s got a show on Tubi?” Meyers, 47, quipped. “They don’t just give that to everybody!”

The Skims founder is in the middle of a divorce from Kanye West. She filed to end their marriage in February, nearly seven years after they walked down the aisle. The pair share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. While West, 44, was spotted with model Vinetria at a Donda Academy basketball game on Saturday, November 6, he said one day earlier that he still wanted to be with Kardashian, claiming on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” that he hasn’t seen the divorce “papers.”

“[It’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together,” he said on Friday, November 5. “I want their parents — I want us to be together.”